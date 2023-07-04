EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:14, 04 July 2023 | GMT +6

    Tokayev invites SCO Heads of State to summit in Astana

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan put forward a proposal to establish a SCO Council of Permanent Representatives, with them fully representing the interests of their countries, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    «Based on the experience of other international organizations, I believe it is importance to set up a SCO Council of Permanent Representatives, with them fully representing the interests of our countries,» said the Kazakh President at the meeting of the Council of the Heads of State of the SCO.

    Tokayev said that as his country takes over the presidency, Kazakhstan will continue active and productive work to further strengthen security, peace, and prosperity in the SCO space with all the countries irrespective of their status in the Organization.

    «Taking the opportunity, I invite you all to participate in the next summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in the capital of Kazakhstan – Astana city,» said the Kazakh Head of State.


    Tags:
    SCO Kazakhstan President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!