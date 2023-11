ASTANA. KAZINFORM – By a presidential decree, a number of deputies of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament have been appointed, Kazinform cites Akorda.

Zhakip Assanov, Maulen Ashimbayev, Nurtore Zhussip, Lyazzat Kaltayeva, and Askar Shakirov have been appointed as Senate deputies.

The decree takes effect on its signing day.