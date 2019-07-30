EN
    20:00, 30 July 2019 | GMT +6

    Tokayev: Kazakhstan expects Emmanuel Macron’s visit

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan is expecting a visit of French President Emmanuel Macron, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tweeted, Kazinform reports.

    «Met with @BrunoLeMaire, Minister of the Economy and Finance of France. Both countries have dynamic cooperation and great bilateral potential. Implementation of big projects including those in the ecological area are on the agenda. We are expecting a visit of Pres @EmmanuelMacron,» the tweet reads.


    President Tokayev shared the tweet after meeting French Minister of Economy and Finance Bruno Le Maire in the Kazakh capital on Tuesday.


