TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    14:02, 07 May 2019 | GMT +6

    Tokayev: Kazakhstan to continue rendering targeted social aid

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has revealed that the Kazakh Government reported on the implementation of the instruction on the delivery of the targeted social aid to those in need, the Head of State tweeted, Kazinform reports.

    In his latest tweet, President Tokayev vowed that the Government and the country will continue rendering targeted social aid and conducting fair social policy further.

    Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan Five Social Initiatives President Top Story
