Tokayev lands in Azerbaijan for OTS informal summit

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Azerbaijan for a working visit to attend the informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

The Head of State was greeted by Yagub Abdulla oghlu Eyyubov, Azerbaijani First Deputy Prime Minister, at the airport in Fuzuli.

During the summit, the Karabakh declaration and a number of other key documents are set to be signed.

Established under the Nakhchivan deal as of October 3, 2009, the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) includes Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye and Uzbekistan; while Hungary, Turkmenistan and Northern Cyprus are observers.

The Organization aims for greater relations between the its members states as well as observes in different sectors including economy, policy, science, education, transport, energy and so on.