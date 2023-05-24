EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:37, 24 May 2023 | GMT +6

    Tokayev lands in Moscow for SEEC meeting

    None
    Photo: akorda.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has landed in Moscow to attend a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council to take place May 25, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

    Today, the Kazakh President is to join the plenary session of the Eurasian Economic Forum ‘Eurasian integration in a multipolar world.’

    Joining the Forum will be President Vladimir Putin of Russia, Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus, Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyzstan, as well as Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping via video conference.


    Tags:
    Eurasian Economic Union Kazakhstan EurAsEC President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!