President Tokayev highlights role of middle powers in global agenda in Singapore
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev delivered his lecture ‘Kazakhstan and the role of middle powers: promoting security, stability and sustainable development’ in Singapore, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
As part of his state visit, Head of State Tokayev addressed the 46th Singapore lecture, offering his vision of the role of middle powers in ensuring global security, stability and sustainable development.
Singapore lectures conducted by the ISEAS–Yusof Ishak Institute since 1980 serve as a unique opportunity for academic circles, politicians, diplomats and young scholars to hear firsthand views of heads of states and prominent world politicians.
Welcoming those present in the event, Tokayev noted that Singapore left a special mark in his biography.
I worked here as a young diplomat many decades ago and I’m glad to come back to see firsthand how your country continues to achieve great success. Indeed, the remarkable economic changes of Singapore undertaken under visionary leadership of its founding father Lee Kuan Yew is a prime example of successful state building and economic growth. Your country inspires Kazakhstan to choose its own path toward progress and prosperity. It’s clear that the invaluable experience I gained during may stay in Singapore influenced my vision of the future of Kazakhstan in this rapidly changing world, said the Kazakh leader.