President Tokayev highlights role of middle powers in global agenda in Singapore

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev delivered his lecture ‘Kazakhstan and the role of middle powers: promoting security, stability and sustainable development’ in Singapore, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

As part of his state visit, Head of State Tokayev addressed the 46th Singapore lecture, offering his vision of the role of middle powers in ensuring global security, stability and sustainable development.

Singapore lectures conducted by the ISEAS–Yusof Ishak Institute since 1980 serve as a unique opportunity for academic circles, politicians, diplomats and young scholars to hear firsthand views of heads of states and prominent world politicians.

Welcoming those present in the event, Tokayev noted that Singapore left a special mark in his biography.