Tokayev makes a visit to sports and recreation center in Kostanay

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan paid a visit to the sports and recreation center in Kostanay city, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

The President was informed that the facility, located in Yubileinyi neighborhood, was put into operation recently. The facility offers the locals to engage in sports such as mini-football, basketball, volleyball and table tennis. The center also houses choreography and exercise rooms. It also offers conditions for people with special needs to do sport.

Photo: Akorda

Kostanay mayor Marat Zhundubayev briefed the President on the measures to promote mass sport in the administration center of Kostanay region. According to him, special attention is paid to make sure that sports facilities are accessible for all citizens.

