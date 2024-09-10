EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:05, 10 September 2024 | GMT +6

    Tokayev makes a visit to sports and recreation center in Kostanay

    Akorda
    Photo: Akorda

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan paid a visit to the sports and recreation center in Kostanay city, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

    The President was informed that the facility, located in Yubileinyi neighborhood, was put into operation recently. The facility offers the locals to engage in sports such as mini-football, basketball, volleyball and table tennis. The center also houses choreography and exercise rooms. It also offers conditions for people with special needs to do sport.

    Akorda
    Photo: Akorda
    Akorda
    Photo: Akorda

    Kostanay mayor Marat Zhundubayev briefed the President on the measures to promote mass sport in the administration center of Kostanay region. According to him, special attention is paid to make sure that sports facilities are accessible for all citizens.

    Akorda
    Photo: Akorda
    Akorda
    Photo: Akorda
    Akorda
    Photo: Akorda
    Akorda
    Photo: Akorda
    Tags:
    Akorda Presidential Residence Sport President of Kazakhstan Kostanay
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Author
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Currently reading
    x