Tokayev meets Greek FM Nikos Dendias

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, who is on an official visit to Astana, Kazinform cites Akorda.

The meeting discussed prospects for the development of Kazakh-Greek cooperation focusing on trade and economic relations’ enhancement. According to President Tokayev, Greece is one of the key partners of the country in the EU, as well as that the two countries actively cooperate in multilateral platforms.

«I would like to reiterate that the relations with Greece are a priority. We will make every effort to take the mutual cooperation to a new level,» said the Kazakh President.

For his part, Dendias thanked Tokayev for the opportunity to exchange views on bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

«I want to note that our country regards Kazakhstan as a major and priority country for us in Central Asia, which is a guarantor of stability in the region. Greece expresses readiness for further mutually beneficial cooperation with your country,» said the minister.

The two also exchanged views on the current issues of international and regional agenda.

Photo: akorda.kz