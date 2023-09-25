Tokayev meets Heads of Russian, Belarusian and Kyrgyz Governments

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with the heads of Russian, Belarusian, and Kyrgyzstani governments, Kazinform cites Akorda.

Welcoming the heads of government, Tokayev expressed gratitude for the support to the Innoprom.Kazakhstan international industrial exhibition held for the first time on Kazakh soil.

“Within the exhibition, potential partners and investors closely get familiarized with achievements in the industrial sector of our countries, open new opportunities for mutually beneficial projects,” said the Kazakh Head of State.

As he noted, more joint ventures, major projects in industry, energy, mechanical engineering, agriculture, and other sectors of the economy lead the foreign trade between the countries growing, which stood at 13% this half year.

Photo; Akorda.kz

According to Tokayev, Kazakhstan and Russia have maintained the high dynamics in cooperation in trade, investment, and industrial spheres.

“Russian companies are steadily included in the list of top five investors of Kazakhstan, with 40 major projects worth $16.5bn under realization,” said the President.

Speaking of the relation s with Belarus, Tokayev commended the experience in production of agricultural machinery and mechanical engineering. The countries carry out joint projects to the tune of around $180bn.

Photo: Akorda.kz

The Head of State also noted the steady development of relations with Kyrgyzstan, with positive dynamics in mutual trade.

“In seven months, trade between our countries rose 13% compared to the given period of last year. Construction of the industrial trade and logistics complex on the Kyrgyz-Kazakh border opens up great prospects,” said Tokayev.

Photo: Akorda.kz

Addressing the heads of government, the Kazakh President said that the EAEU member States hold huge reserves to considerably strengthen cooperation.