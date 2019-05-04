Tokayev meets Intl Turkic Academy President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received President of the International Turkic Academy Darkhan Kydyrali, Kazinform reports citing Akorda press service.

The Head of State was informed of the activity of the International Turkic Academy. In particular, Darkhan Kydyrali talked about the course of preparation for the oncoming international forum dedicated to the Great Steppe civilization. The event will be held under the aegis of the UNESCO in Nur-Sultan.



The President was also familiarized with the books published ahead of the 100th jubilee of the Egemen Kazakhstan republican newspaper.



Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highly praised the results of the work done and gave a number of certain instructions.