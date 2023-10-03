EN
    18:05, 03 October 2023 | GMT +6

    Tokayev meets Justice Minister Azamat Yeskarayev

    Akorda
    Photo: Akorda.kz

    Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was reported on the results of the work of judicial bodies in the nine months of this year and the plans for the upcoming period, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service. 

    The President heard a report on the legislative measures taken, in particular on the draft laws regarding the optimization of the Criminal, Criminal-Procedural, Penal Enforcement, Administrative Offences Codes as well as the improvement and expansion of the administrative justice field.

    The Head of State was informed about the novelties in the registration of civil status acts, real property rights, notarial, advocacy activities, enforcement proceeding, as well as the measures on intellectual property rights protection.

    Following the meeting, the Kazakh President instructed the minister to closely work with the Prosecutor-General’s Office to ensure prompt adoption of by-laws on the implementation of the Law on return of illegally acquired assets to the State.

    Tokayev also noted the importance of ensuring coordinated work with interested government bodies and complying with the requirements of the Constitution when adopting laws and by-laws.

