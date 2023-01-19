Tokayev meets NSC Chairman Yermek Sagimbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev heard a report on the main outcomes of the activity of the National Security Committee for 2022 and the plans for the upcoming period, Akorda reports.

During the meeting, Yermek Sagimbayev, Chairman of the Kazakh National Security Committee, reported that the Head of State’s instruction on reformation and activization of the work of the special activity was carried out in the past year. The preventive work to reduce terrorist threats was carried out as well. Three terror attacks were prevented at the stage of planning. A radical group that planned to orchestrate mass riots during the early presidential elections was neutralized. 56 persons were convicted of terrorist and extremist crimes. 134 foreigners involved in terrorism and religious extremism were prevented from entering the country.

The Head of State was briefed that jointly with the law enforcement bodies the crime situation was significantly improved. 15 especially dangerous organized crime groups were neutralized and their 56 leaders and active members were arrested. Over 1,100 weapons, 598 grenades, and 31,860 pieces of ammunition, nearly half of which were stolen during the January riots, were withdrawn from illegal circulation.

130 anti-drug operations with 1.3 tons of different drugs removed were carried out. 96 international and regional drug channels were eliminated. 28 labs producing synthetic drugs were liquidated. 32 illegal migration channels with their organizers facing 12 criminal cases were intercepted.

A set of measures for strengthening the system of protection of state secrets was carried out. The Committee’s technical units repelled 341.8 million cyber and 2,954 DDoS attacks on critical infrastructure facilities.

15,603 violators of the state border were detained. Smuggling of currency, gold, and other items worth KZT21.9 billion was prevented.

Following the meeting, the Head of State gave a number of concrete tasks on the areas of activity of the national security bodies.

Photo: akorda.kz