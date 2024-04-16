Tokayev meets rescuers, volunteers and business people battling floods in N Kazakhstan rgn

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with rescuers, volunteers and business people assisting those affected by floods as he wraps up his working visit to North Kazakhstan region, Akorda reports.

The Kazakh leader noted the high level of unity of the residents of the region during the emergency and expressed thanks to the residents engaged in the battle against the disaster.

According to Elena Semidotskikh, deputy chair of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan for North Kazakhstan region, the region’s every district has humanitarian aid reception centers.

Anastasiya Volkova, chief of the volunteer’s front office, informed about the establishment of a volunteer’s operational headquarters for quick response to train and coordinate the work of over 2,500 volunteers.

As director general of Sevkazenergo Anatoli Kazanovskiy said, the enterprise’s shareholders allocated 100 million tenge, installed transformers and power lines.

According to Kyzylzhar zholdary head Askhat Zholdaspayev, the company takes active participation in the flood control measures, providing specialized vehicles and other equipment necessary for building and fortifying dams.