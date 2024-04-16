EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:12, 16 April 2024 | GMT +6

    Tokayev meets residents of flood-hit Kostanay region

    Akorda
    Photo: Akorda

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a meeting with the residents of the villages of Kostanay district, Kostanay region, affected by floods at the operational headquarters in Tobol town, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

    Tokayev thanked everyone for their civic activity and involvement, noting that the unity of the nation is vividly reflected in such a challenging time.

    I came to meet specially with you. I understand that the situation is difficult. All the resources the state has are utilized to address the task at hand. As President, I see it as my priority task to provide you, who suffered from floods with the utmost assistance, said the Head of State.

    Akorda
    Photo: Akorda

    The President went on to note that the decision was made by him to introduce the regime of rigid economy of state funds so as to direct them to citizens. Tokayev also pledged that all those suffered will be provided with necessary help.

    For their part, the residents expressed gratitude for timely rescue and prompt assistance in the elimination of the aftermath of the floods. Since the first days of the disaster, volunteers, civil servants, officials of law enforcement bodies and the emergency situations ministry have been engaged in providing comprehensive aid.

    Akorda
    Photo: Akorda

    The President noted that the decision to cull the Saiga population, which are the symbol of the Kazakh Steppe, is to be revoked.

    In conclusion, Head of State Tokayev said that next year he plans to visit Arkalyk for the 140th anniversary of the prominent Kazakh figure of the Alash movement Mirzhakip Dulatov.

    Tags:
    Akorda Presidential Residence Kostanay region President of Kazakhstan Floods in Kazakhstan
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Author
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!