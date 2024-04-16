Tokayev meets residents of flood-hit Kostanay region

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a meeting with the residents of the villages of Kostanay district, Kostanay region, affected by floods at the operational headquarters in Tobol town, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

Tokayev thanked everyone for their civic activity and involvement, noting that the unity of the nation is vividly reflected in such a challenging time.

I came to meet specially with you. I understand that the situation is difficult. All the resources the state has are utilized to address the task at hand. As President, I see it as my priority task to provide you, who suffered from floods with the utmost assistance, said the Head of State.

Photo: Akorda

The President went on to note that the decision was made by him to introduce the regime of rigid economy of state funds so as to direct them to citizens. Tokayev also pledged that all those suffered will be provided with necessary help.

For their part, the residents expressed gratitude for timely rescue and prompt assistance in the elimination of the aftermath of the floods. Since the first days of the disaster, volunteers, civil servants, officials of law enforcement bodies and the emergency situations ministry have been engaged in providing comprehensive aid.

Photo: Akorda

The President noted that the decision to cull the Saiga population, which are the symbol of the Kazakh Steppe, is to be revoked.

In conclusion, Head of State Tokayev said that next year he plans to visit Arkalyk for the 140th anniversary of the prominent Kazakh figure of the Alash movement Mirzhakip Dulatov.