Tokayev meets Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al-Thani, Chairman of Al Faisal Holding

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's state visit to Doha continued with a series of meetings with executives of major Qatari business entities, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev discussed with the Chairman of Al Faisal Holding and the Qatari Businessmen Association, a coordinator of business cooperation with Kazakhstan Faisal bin Qasim Al Thani the ways of strengthening bilateral economic and investment cooperation.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that the mutually beneficial partnership with the Al Faisal Holding can serve as a gateway to expand Qatari business presence in Kazakhstan. In his opinion, this collaboration can pave the way for new and innovative investment projects.

During the meeting there were considered the issues of cooperation in the construction sector, tourism and hotel industry, as well as as well as the implementation of joint projects in the education field.

Al Faisal Holding was offered to explore the prospects for the construction of a landmark building in Astana, which will become a symbol of friendly relations between Kazakhstan and Qatar.

Photo: Akorda