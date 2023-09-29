Tokayev meets Siemens AG CEO Roland Busch

During the meeting, the opportunities for cooperation in the industrial, energy, mechanical engineering, and digitalization spheres, Kazinform cites Akorda.

Kazakh President Tokayev pointed out the huge contribution of Siemens, one of the German companies to enter the Kazakh market during the country’s technological growth. Tokayev called the cooperation with Siemens AG as promising.

The interlocutors noted the importance of continuing the dialogue and further realization of joint projects contributing to the innovative development and greater well-being of the citizens.