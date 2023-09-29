Tokayev meets Siemens Energy CEO Christian Bruch

The sides discussed prospects of further cooperation in the energy sector, Kazinform cites Akorda.

Calling the sector as one of the cornerstones of the economy, the Head of State noted that Kazakhstan is actively engaged in matters of energy security.

During the meeting, there was mentioned the importance of the Memorandum of Understanding in the field of energy, signed the day before between the Ministry of Energy of Republic of Kazakhstan and Siemens Energy.

The document envisages the possibility of the company's participation in the implementation of major energy projects and decarbonisation processes in our country.

As Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted, another important area for cooperation is the construction of gas turbine power plants in Kazakhstan. The company is ready to supply equipment for power generating projects (Turkestan CCGT, Almaty CHPPs).

Christian Bruch also informed the Head of State about Siemens Energy`s plans regarding the upgrade of Kazakhstan's power grids.