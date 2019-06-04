Tokayev meets the public of Atyrau region

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Today, at a meeting with the public of Atyrau region, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has raised the issue of payment of equal salaries both to local and foreign personnel with equal qualification, Press Secretary of the President Berik Uali wrote in a Facebook post.

"The issue of payment of equal salaries both to foreigners and local staff with equal qualification should be taken under control," Tokayev said.



The Head of State added that highly qualified specialists should be paid a worthy salary. "Others should undergo additional training and upgrade their qualification," he stressed.