Tokayev meets with Accounts Committee Chairwoman Natalya Godunova

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Chairwoman of the National Budget Performance Monitoring Accounts Committee Natalya Godunova, Kazinform cites Akorda.

The Kazakh President was briefed on the main activities of the Accounts Committee throughout the year as well as the progress on the tasks given by him.

Tokayev was also informed on the audit of the Ministry of National Economy on general-purpose transfers.

The meeting also discussed the current issues of inter-budgetary relations and regional development, which the President instructed to put on the table at the Higher Reforms Council meeting.

In conclusion, the Head of State gave a number of specific instructions.