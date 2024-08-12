Tokayev briefed on new approaches to combat training of troops by Defense Minister

Kazakh President – Supreme Commander-in-Chief Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was briefed on the defense ministry’s activity in the first half of the year, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

Tokayev was briefed about the outcomes of the international drills, implementation of new approaches to combat training of troops, as well as implementation of the instructions to maintain combat and mobilization readiness.

Special attention was placed on the issues of arming the military with modern weapons and military equipment, developing the military infrastructure and enhancing military and patriotic work.

During the meeting, Minister Ruslan Zhaksylykov delivered a report on measures to increase the social welfare of military personnel and military retirees.

In conclusion, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief gave a number of instructions to the minister to develop further the capacity of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan.