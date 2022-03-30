Tokayev meets with Director of Institute of Linguistics Anar Fazylzhanova

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed about the main results of the activity of the Akhmet Baitursynov Institute of Linguistics' members, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

According to Anar Fazylzhanova, the Institute operates in three main areas. They are the examination of theoretic aspects of linguistics of the Kazakh language in the context of the development of the world's linguistics, digitalization of the Kazakh language, in particular creation of an electronic information resource National Corpus of the Kazakh language, and reformation of the Kazakh language aimed at expanding its scope of application.

The Head of State highly appreciated the works of the scholars of the Institute of Linguistics, wishing them success in the scientific activity.