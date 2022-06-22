Tokayev meets with Greco-Roman Wrestling Federation President Daulet Turlykhanov

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of the Greco-Roman, Freestyle, and Women's Wrestling Federation of Kazakhstan Daulet Turlykhanov informed the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, about the development of mass sports and top achievements in the country, including the measures taken to realize the state program for developing physical culture and sports, as well as the training of wrestlers for the 2024 Summer Olympics, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

In addition, special attention was placed on the involvement of the youth in mass sports, and greater access to sports infrastructures in the regions.

In this context, the Head of State focused on the importance to enhance the work to develop summer and winter sports in the regions.



