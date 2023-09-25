Tokayev meets with Head of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Head of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

The meeting focused on the prospects for the development of cooperation in trade and economic, investment, agrarian, and cultural and humanitarian spheres.

The Kazakh President noted that Tatarstan traditionally takes a leading place among Russian regions in terms of the volume of economic cooperation with Kazakhstan.

“There is every reason to stress that Kazakh-Tatar cooperation develop dynamically and take an important role in our multifaceted relations with Russia. Last year, the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Tatarstan rose 22.5%, surpassing $597mln. Major projects in the field of mechanical engineering with participation of Tatneft, KAMAZ are carried out successfully. There are other projects,” said Tokayev.

For his part, Minnikhanov also drew attention to the strengthening of trade and economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Tatarstan.

“Mr. President, thanks a lot for your time and the opportunity to meet with you, report on our joint projects. And of course, special thanks for today’s Innoprom. Its preparation as well as the holding is solid. We arrived with huge delegation of over 100 people, 38 companies. Our task is not only to present our large-sized businesses or trade and economic relations, but to make medium- and small-sized enterprises of ours work with your country,” said the Tatar President.

During the talk, the Kazakh Head of State pointed out that the Kazakhstan-Russia Interregional Forum serves as a good platform for interaction. The upcoming Forum to be held in November in Kostanay is to largely focus on agriculture. The Kazakh President believes that this issue will be of interest to entrepreneurs of Tatarstan taking into account their rich experience in processing agricultural products and huge potential for cooperation in this sphere.