Tokayev meets with Heads of Government of EAEU member States

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with the heads of government of the member States of the Eurasian Economic Union, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

Attending the meeting were Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan, Belarusian PM Roman Golovchenko, Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers - Head of the Administration of the President of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov, Russian Government Chairman Mikhail Mishustin, Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov as a representative of the observer country, and Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Mikhail Myasnikovich.

Opening the meeting, the Kazakh Head of State noted that today's meeting takes place amidst the unprecedented escalation of geopolitical tensions.

«Our economic union is understandably concerned about the political confrontation due to the sanctions conflict and negative consequences for the economies and financial systems of our countries. Anti-crisis measures are being taken in Kazakhstan, which is just the beginning, very considerable and difficult work is ahead. I support this work can be done cooperatively together with our colleagues within the EAEU. Taking into account the close interrelation of economic, financial, and industrial systems, I believe that a working group to assess risks and elaborate economic measures to ease negative consequences should be set up within the Union,» said the President.

Tokayev supposed creating the working group at the level of economic ministries with the involvement of financial regulators. Coordinating work must be assumed by the EEC. According to him, despite the difficult external macro-environment, the EAEU's economic indicators demonstrate positive dynamics.

«In 2021, the Union's foreign trade rose by more than 34%, and internal trade by 67%. This is a good indicator of growing trade and economic ties within the Eurasian Union. The mutual GDP growth stood at 4.4%,» said Tokayev.

During the meeting, the heads of government of the EAEU member States exchanged views on the current and prospective issues of Eurasian integration.

«It is very important that the governments of our countries can find sustainable approaches to resolve complex problems. We expect better results from the work of the Eurasian Economic Union. It is necessary to uphold the high authority and reputation of the EAEU the activity of which is in line with the strategies of our countries through our efforts and work. It is true that people wait for practical results from the EAEU,» concluded the Kazakh President.