Tokayev meets with Human Rights Ombudsman Artur Lastayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Human Rights Ombudsman Artur Lastayev, Kazinform cites Akorda.

The meeting discussed the new responsibilities of the Human Rights Ombudsman under the constitutional reform to ensure the rights of citizens by appealing to the Constitutional Court and Supreme Court as well as by interacting with the General Prosecutor’s Office.

The President emphasized the importance of adopting effective measures by the judiciary and law enforcement bodies to enhance the constitutional guarantees of the citizens in the criminal justice and execution of sentence.

In conclusion, Tokayev pointed to the tasks aimed at developing the ombudsman institution and strengthening its capacity as a priority. He gave a number of instructions aimed at further strengthening of constitutional guarantees of human and civil rights.

