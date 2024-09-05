Tokayev meets with IsDB President Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received President of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser, Akorda reports.
The meeting discussed the prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation, aimed at boosting the economic growth of the country.
The Kazakh leader highlighted that the IsDB is a reliable partner in Kazakhstan’s pursuit of sustainable development.
Over the years of cooperation with the Bank, over 70 joint projects with total investments of around $2bn have been carried out.
The Head of State welcomed the update of the Strategic Framework Agreement with the IsDB, providing for additional terms for financial support to carry out a number of key infrastructure and industrial projects.
For his part, Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser commended the results of the joint projects, expressing the readiness for further participation in diversifying the Kazakh economy.