    19:58, 05 September 2024 | GMT +6

    Tokayev meets with IsDB President Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser

    Akorda
    Photo: Akorda

    Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received President of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser, Akorda reports.

    Akorda
    Photo: Akorda

    The meeting discussed the prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation, aimed at boosting the economic growth of the country.

    The Kazakh leader highlighted that the IsDB is a reliable partner in Kazakhstan’s pursuit of sustainable development.

    Over the years of cooperation with the Bank, over 70 joint projects with total investments of around $2bn have been carried out.

    The Head of State welcomed the update of the Strategic Framework Agreement with the IsDB, providing for additional terms for financial support to carry out a number of key infrastructure and industrial projects.

    Akorda
    Photo: Akorda

    For his part, Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser commended the results of the joint projects, expressing the readiness for further participation in diversifying the Kazakh economy.

