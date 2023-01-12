Tokayev meets with Kazakh Finance Minister Yerulan Zhamaubayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was briefed on the outcomes of the social and economic development of the country in 2022 as well as the main focuses of the government financial and economic bloc’s work, Kazinform cites Akorda.

During the meeting Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister - Finance Minister Yerulan Zhamaubayev reported that the country’s GDP stood at 3.1% and that investments in the Kazakh economy were up 7.8%. In particular, manufacturing rose by 3.4%, construction by 9.4%, and agriculture by 9.1%.

The country’s foreign trade increased by 33.4% in 11 months of 2022. The trade balance strengthened significantly. Exports of processed goods rose by 33.8%, totaling $24.1bn.

According to the information presented to the Head of State, the plan on republican budget revenues was overfulfilled byKZT309bn.

The Kazakh President was informed about the development of new Budgetary and Tax Codes, mechanisms of the National Fund for Children, measures taken to return illegally acquired and withdrawn assets to the State.

In line with the Head of State’s task, the funds seized in corruption criminal cases are transferred to the Education Infrastructure Support Fund. As of now, around KZT120bn has been accumulated in the Fund to be further used in construction and renovation of schools.

Zhamaubayev also told about the realization of the provisions of the law on bankruptcy of individuals.

Following the meeting, the Head of State gave a number of instructions aimed at effectively utilizing budgetary funds, improving the state of public finances, as well as improving the tax and customs administration.

Photo: akorda.kz