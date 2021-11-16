EN
    14:47, 16 November 2021 | GMT +6

    Tokayev meets with Lukoil President Vagit Alekperov

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed about the implementation of a number of joint projects in the hydrocarbon sector, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    In particular, Tokayev was informed about the signing of the agreement on general principles for the large project «Kalamkas-Sea» in Kazakhstan’s section of the Caspian Sea as well as the development of the Khvalynskoye oilfield.

    The Kazakh President welcomed the course the partnership between Kazakhstan and Lukoil develops.


