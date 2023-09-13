EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:23, 13 September 2023 | GMT +6

    Tokayev meets with LY iTECH Chairwoman Fang Qin Zeng and HGTECH Co. Ltd Chairman Ma Xinqiang

    None
    Photo: akorda.kz
    ASTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed about the activity of major high-tech enterprises of China producing household electronics parts, cars, smartphones, as well as involved in the sphere of innovative technology, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    During the meeting, prospects to carry out innovative projects and establish steady supplies of rare metals from Kazakhstan to produce parts and laser equipment were discussed.

    The strengthening of innovative potential of Kazakhstan was discussed as well.

    Kazakh President Tokayev pointed out at the meeting that Kazakhstan and China are strategic partners, including within the global China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan and China Technology President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    Today, 10:00
    Foreign media on Kazakhstan: Tokayev’s visit to Germany, oil supplies, new flights to India
    Today, 09:16
    Rain to douse most of Kazakhstan Sept 30
    Today, 08:00
    September 30. Today's Birthdays
    More news in our Telegram channel!