Tokayev meets with Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh for the constructive contribution to the success of the SCO Plus meeting in Astana, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

The Kazakh leader stressed that Mongolia is among the key partners of Kazakhstan in Asia, as both countries have the common centuries-long cultural and historic roots and traditions.

Cooperation of the countries is steadily being strengthened in the spirit of mutual respect and support. Our countries have the trusted and constrictive political dialogue established, the extensive legal base, as well as the cultural and humanitarian ties being deepened. Taking the opportunity, I express gratitude to you and the entire people of Mongolia for the solidarity and the assistance rendered due to the unprecedented floods in Kazakhstan, said Tokayev.

The meeting focused on the prospects of trade and economic cooperation, increasing the trade turnover, enhancing transit and transport communication. According to the Kazakh President, the countries need to search new areas of trade and economic interaction to fully tap into the existing potential.

The potential to increase the non-primary exports from Kazakhstan to Mongolia is estimated at around 100 million US dollars. In this regard, I suggest to set a goal to increase the trade turnover to up to 500 million US dollars. We’re interested in the early establishment of a Kazakh-Mongolian Business Council and adoption of a roadmap to step up trade and economic cooperation to this end, said the Kazakh President.

Tokayev also stated the importance of increasing the number of flights between Kazakhstan and Mongolia as well as urged to consider opportunities to build a road, so significantly reducing the travel time.

For his part, the Mongolian President commended the outcomes of the political and social and economic transformations in Kazakhstan as well as noted the growing role of Astana on the world stage. According to him, the two countries should promote multifaceted cooperation based on the shared values and historic past.

President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh invited Tokayev to pay a state visit to Mongolia.

In his turn, Kazakh leader Tokayev accepting the invitation with gratitude noted that the upcoming visit is to turn a new page in the history of bilateral relations between the two countries.

In addition, the Heads of State exchanged views on cooperation within different international and regional platforms.