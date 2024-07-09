Tokayev meets with new Kazakh ambassador to Turkmenistan

Head of State of Kazakhstan held a meeting with newly appointed ambassador of Kazakhstan to Turkmenistan Nurlan Nogayev, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

During the meeting, Tokayev stressed the importance of further strengthening friendship, good-neighborliness and strategic partnership ties with fraternal Turkmenistan.

The Kazakh President gave Nogayev a number of tasks to promote bilateral interaction, including in spheres such as energy transit and transport, trade and cultural and humanitarian cooperation. The Head of State drew special attention to the quality of substantive content of the upcoming high-level talks.