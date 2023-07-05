15:08, 05 July 2023 | GMT +6
Tokayev meets with newly-appointed ambassador to Russia Dauren Abayev
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received newly-appointed ambassador to Russia Dauren Abayev, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.
During the meeting, the Kazakh Head of State stressed that the further strengthening of strategic partnership with Russia is a priority.
The President set a number of tasks to promote bilateral cooperation before the newly-appointed ambassador.