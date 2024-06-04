Tokayev meets with newly appointed Kazakh Ambassador to Belarus Timur Zhaksylykov

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with newly appointed Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Belarus, Permanent Representative to the CIS Statutory Bodies Timur Zhaksylykov, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

During the meeting, the Head of State of Kazakhstan stressed the importance of further enhancing Kazakh-Belarusian strategic partnership.

The President set before Zhaksylykov a number of tasks aimed at promoting multifaceted cooperation between Kazakhstan and Belarus as well as regarding interaction with the CIS Statutory Bodies.