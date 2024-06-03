Tokayev meets with Russian State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Chairman of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin, who arrived in Kazakhstan for the meeting of the Council of the Parliamentary Assembly of the CSTO, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

The meeting focused on the prospects for enhancing multifaceted Kazakh-Russian strategic partnership and alliance. The interlocutors discussed the current issues of trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation as well as the prospects of the Eurasian integration.

The Kazakh President stressed the important role the legislative bodies play in strengthening all-round cooperation between the countries.

During the meeting, Head of State Tokayev called for further promotion of interparliamentary ties within multilateral cooperation and expansion of the entire range of bilateral partnership in the interests of the fraternal peoples of Kazakhstan and Russia.