Tokayev meets with Saudi agriculture minister Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Welcoming Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture of Saudi Arabia Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed that the visit will give a practical impetus to further development of multifaceted cooperation between the two countries, Kazinform cites Akorda.

Tokayev noted the importance of realization of the agreements reached during the talks with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia.

«During my last visit to Jeddah I had a meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud. Agreement was reached to cooperate closely and further strengthen relations between our countries. Our mutual agreements have already been put into practice,» said the Kazakh President.

For his part, Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli thanked the Head of State for warm welcome and hospitality, as well as reaffirmed the commitment of the Crown Prince to expanding mutually beneficial cooperation with Kazakhstan.

In his speech, the minister placed special attention to food safety issues.

«Food safety is a major challenge for the whole world. We truly believe that Kazakhstan has every opportunity to become a key player in this field,» said the Saudi minister.

During the talks, the issues of trade and economic and prospects for interaction in agriculture and tourism were discussed.