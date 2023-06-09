Tokayev meets with Total Energies CEO Patrick Pouyanné

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a meeting with Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO at TotalEnergies, Kazinform cites Akorda.

The meeting focused on the main aspects of further cooperation between Total Energies and Kazakhstan and issues of strengthening of cooperation in the energy sector.

The interlocuters also discussed prospects for the participation of Total in investment projects in the oil and gas sector.