Tokayev meets with Turkish National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler

Head of State of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Minister of National Defense of Türkiye Yaşar Güler, Akorda reports.

Tokayev with satisfaction noted the progressive development of relations between Kazakhstan and Türkiye in the entire range of bilateral and multilateral agenda.

The Head of State conveyed his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan his best wishes and pointed out the importance of further strengthening strategic cooperation and partnership between the two countries.

Photo: Akorda

For his part, Yaşar Güler thanked for the warm welcome he received on the Kazakh land and confirmed the commitment of Türkiye to further strengthening of relations with Kazakhstan in a spirit of trust and mutual support.

He commended Kazakhstan’s efforts aimed at resolving a number of regional and international issues.

Photo: Akorda

During the meeting, the issues of cooperation between the two countries in the security area were also discussed.