Tokayev meets with UNGA President Abdulla Shahid

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with President of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly Abdulla Shahid who is in Kazakhstan for an official visit, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

Welcoming the guest, President Tokayev pointed out the importance of the visit in terms of further expansion of interaction between Kazakhstan and the UN.

The President highlighted the exceptional role of the world organization in facilitating global peace, security, and sustainable development. He commended the active work of Abdulla Shahid as the UNGA President.

«The 77th session of the UN General Assembly is a unique opportunity for leaders to gather in a constructive atmosphere to offer most sought-after solutions. We appreciate your contribution to the successful holding of this important event,» said the Kazakh Head of State.

For his part, the UNGA President noted that it is his first visit to Kazakhstan and Central Asia. He highly appreciated the level of multifaceted partnership between the country and the UN in the last 30 years as well as the large-scale ongoing reforms led by the Kazakh leader and the results of the recent referendum to introduce amendments to the Constitution.

According to him, the reforms underway will enable to elevate human rights protection as well as civil society development to a new level.

Tokayev informed the guests that on September 13-15 the 7th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions will take place. He expressed gratitude to the UN for the coherent support of the forum.

Abdulla Shahid called the Congress of leaders of world and traditional religions an important platform and highly praised its level. In his words, misunderstanding leads to discrimination against people due to their convictions in many countries. Therefore, the UNGA President expressed confidence that the promotion of world peace by spiritual leaders will be a key message of the upcoming event.

















Photo: akorda.kz