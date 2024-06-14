Tokayev meets with U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai, during which he stressed that the visit plays an important role in expanding trade and economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and the US, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

The Kazakh President said that over the past three decades both countries have strengthened strategic partnership in many areas, including trade, investment, security, human rights and democracy.

Your country is one of the major investors in the Kazakh economy. The total volume of direct foreign investments exceeds 65 billion US dollars. Last year, the trade turnover between the countries reached a record high of 4.1 billion US dollars, increasing by 30%. Up to 600 American companies successfully operate in Kazakhstan. I attach the utmost importance to bettering the investment attractiveness, economic liberalization and industrial development support, said Tokayev.

Photo: Akorda

For her part, Katherine Tai expressed gratitude to the Head of State for the warm welcome and the opportunity to discuss in person new approaches to the promotion of trade ties and creation of necessary conditions for greater economic interaction, including in the context of the implementation of the Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA).