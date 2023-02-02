EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:41, 02 February 2023 | GMT +6

    Tokayev meets with Veterans Organization Chairman Baktykozha Izmukhambetov

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Baktykozha Izmukhambetov, Chairman of the Organization of Veterans, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    During the meeting, the President was briefed on the results of the work of the Organization of Veterans in 2022 and the plans for the upcoming period.

    According to Izmukhambetov, the Organization takes an active part in implementing the reforms initiated by the Head of State.

    He suggested a number of proposals regarding prospects for the country’s social and economic development.


    Photo: akorda.kz

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!