    18:43, 13 June 2022 | GMT +6

    Tokayev meets with Yildirim Holding CEO Robert Yüksel Yildirim

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Robert Yüksel Yildirim, the CEO and President of the Group of Companies Yildirim Holding, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    The meeting focused on the prospects for carrying out a number of joint investment projects in the chemical industry in Kazakhstan.

    Robert Yüksel Yildirim informed the Kazakh Head of State about the construction of a plant to produce soda ash in Sarysu district, Zhambyl region, worth $400mln.

    In addition, the Turkish businessman talked about the implementation of an investment project for the development and production of chromium concentrate at the Voskhod deposit in Aktobe region, as well as joint work with Kazgeology to develop solid minerals in regions of the country.

    Following the meeting, Tokayev noted the importance to develop mutually beneficial cooperation with Turkey and expressed support for the investment activity of the companies in Kazakhstan.


