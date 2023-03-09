Tokayev meets with young activists in W Kazakhstan rgn

BURLINSKIY DISTRICT/WEST KAZAKHSTAN REGION. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev paid a visit to the Youth Resource Center in Aksai, where he met with young activists, Kazinform cites Akorda.

The meeting’s participants told the President about their accomplishments and success. In particular, director of the Uspemovskiy school and kindergarten complex Asylkhan Karmyssov told that after his graduation in the city he was back to his home to work for the benefit of his native village.

Diyer Nurullayev, a native of Turkestan region and a graduate of the Utemissov West Kazakhstan State University under Serpin program, works as a teacher in secondary school No.4 in Aksai town. During the meeting, he asked the Head of State to consider providing housing to young specialists as part of the single-industry cities development program.

Entrepreneur Kristina Omelyashko turned her hobby into a successful business project with the help of a grant she received under Business bastau program. She sells her products not only to locals but also to foreign tourists.

The Head of State stressed that the country’s future depends on the upcoming generation. According to him, the State will always support hardworking and talented young people, their ideas and initiatives.

The President noted that Aksai town which he visited 23 years ago has changed a lot.

The Youth Resource Center offers services in different spheres to locals. It also houses the Youth Service Center proving employment to NEET youth, as well as psychological aid to teenagers and youth facing life's challenges or experienced domestic violence.