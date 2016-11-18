Tokayev met Ambassadors of Israel and Japan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the Senate Kassymzhomart Tokayev has received Ambassador of Israel Michael Brodsky at the request of the latter.

In the conversation the Senator reminded the meaningful nature of the first official visit of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Kazakhstan scheduled for December 2016. The upcoming negotiations, according to Kassymzhomart Tokayev, will bring the bilateral cooperation to a completely new level. He also proposed to intensify the relations between the two countries' parliaments.





The Israeli Ambassador informed about preparations for the signature of the bilateral agreements during the future visit of Benjamin Netanyahu. Michael Brodsky thanked the Senator for the articles in the memory of Shimon Peres in Kazakhstan's and Israeli media.

That very day Kassymzhomart Tokayev met with Japanese Ambassador Ichiro Kawabata. The parties noted big success of the November official visit of Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev to Japan. The negotiations in Tokyo have given fruits in the sphere of bilateral cooperation. According to the Diplomat the speech of Nursultan Nazarbayev in the Parliament of Japan was highly appraised by the deputies.

During the meeting Kassymzhomart Tokayev and Ichiro Kawabata also discussed the perspectives of cooperation of the two countries in global disarmament and nuclear non-proliferation.