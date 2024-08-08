Tokayev, Mirziyoyev take part in ceremony of unveiling university branches

Heads of State of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev took part in an official ceremony of opening a branch of the Mukhtar Auezov South Kazakhstan Research University in the Uzbek city of Chirchiq and a branch of the Tashkent Institute of Irrigation and Agricultural Mechanization Engineers (TIIAME)-National Research University in Almaty at the Akorda Presidential Palace via videoconferencing, Akorda reports.

The Presidents were presented with a video about the activity of the new branches.

During the ceremony, Kazakh science and higher education minister Sayasat Nurbek and Uzbek education minister Kongratbai Sharipov delivered reports on the cooperation in science and higher education between the countries.

The Heads of State gave a start to the opening of the university branches.

Photo: Akorda

