Tokayev: Number of public servants, staff of national companies to be downsized

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM –Number of public servants and employees of national companies is set to be downsized in Kazakhstan, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev revealed while delivering the State-of-the-Nation Address at the joint session of the Kazakh Parliament chambers, Kazinform reports.

«By 2024 the number of public servants and employees of national companies will be downsized by 25%,» President Tokayev stressed while addressing the joint session.