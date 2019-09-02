EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:30, 02 September 2019 | GMT +6

    Tokayev: Number of public servants, staff of national companies to be downsized

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM –Number of public servants and employees of national companies is set to be downsized in Kazakhstan, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev revealed while delivering the State-of-the-Nation Address at the joint session of the Kazakh Parliament chambers, Kazinform reports.

    «By 2024 the number of public servants and employees of national companies will be downsized by 25%,» President Tokayev stressed while addressing the joint session.

    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan State of the Nation Address 2019 President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!