Tokayev: Nur Otan Party should become open and accessible to citizens

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today First Deputy Chairman of the Nur Otan Party Bauyrzhan Baibek, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed about the current state of the Nur Otan Party and the ongoing work to improve the mechanisms of interaction with government bodies and ensure collaboration with the Presidential Administration.

Bauyrzhan Baibek reported on the results of his visits to regions, the Party’s activities to step up the work with the primary party organizations and the process of purging the Party. He also informed the President about the termination of functioning of the National Coalition of Democratic Forces and the plans for the Party’s institutional involvement in the work of the National Council of Public Confidence.

The Head of State stressed the importance of enhancing public feedback. The President called on the Nur Otan Party members to be more actively involved in the life of the country, to be closer to the people.

«The Party should become open and accessible to citizens, effectively guard the interests of people, timely revealing people’s demands and making the government authorities aware of them. The Party’s public reception offices hand-in-hand with the Presidential virtual reception office should be a real mechanism for tackling problems of people,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev underlined.