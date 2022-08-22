Tokayev offers condolences to Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov over loss of lives in road accident

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed condolences to Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and the entire Kyrgyz people over the deaths of Kyrgyz nationals in a road accident occurred in Ulyanovsk district, Russia, Kazinform has learnt from the official Telegram channel of Akorda.

The Kazakh Head of State conveyed the words of deep condolences to the family members and close ones of those killed.