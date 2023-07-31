Tokayev offers condolences to Pakistani President Arif Alvi over terror attack

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a letter of condolences to President of Pakistan Arif Alvi over multiple victims as a result of a terror act in the northwest of the country, Kazinform cites Akorda.

The Kazakh Head of State expressed condolences on behalf of Kazakhstanis and personally to the family members of those killed and wished a speedy recovery to those injured as a result of a terror attack in northwest Pakistan.