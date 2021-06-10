EN
    19:37, 10 June 2021 | GMT +6

    Tokayev on country’s economic growth outlook

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev talked about prospects for economic growth of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    During a meeting of the Foreign Investors’ Council, the Kazakh President said that the global economic crisis also affected Kazakhstan with the external trade turnover standing at $85bn last year – 13% less than in 2019.

    He expressed satisfaction that Kazakhstan’s non-primary exports fell only by 2.8% and stood at $15bn. He added that during the year of crisis it was possible to attract over $18bn of DFI.

    In his words, last year 41 investment projects worth $1.6bn were commissioned with international participation. Over 7 thousand jobs were created.

    «Kazakhstan’s economic growth picks up as well as the global economy. The government predicts the growth of 3.5% or more. Aside internal consumption and investments the economic model also considers exports as a key factor of economic development,» said the President.


